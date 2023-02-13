Chinese New Year parade staged in New York's Chinatown

Xinhua) 13:00, February 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 25th Annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival was staged on Sunday, attracting people from various ethnic backgrounds.

The event featured lion dances, dragon dances, traditional Chinese costumes and cultural performances, floats and bands.

The mild weather on Sunday helped bring out a big crowd along the 1.5-km route in the Chinatown area of Lower Manhattan.

The event was the second leg of Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown with the 25th Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival held on Jan. 22.

