Event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year held in New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:39, February 14, 2023

New Zealand's Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan (1st R) and Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong (L, Front) attend an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 13, 2023. An event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- An event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday.

"The Lunar New Year is an important celebration for many of our communities here in New Zealand and there are events being held throughout the country to recognize this important cultural occasion," said Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who hosted the event.

Radhakrishnan said a 2018 census showed that the population for Chinese ethnic groups in New Zealand has reached nearly 250,000, about 5 percent of the country's total population, acknowledging "the significant contributions the Chinese communities have made -- and continue to make to the economic, social and cultural progress of New Zealand."

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong also lauded the contributions made by generations of Chinese immigrants to New Zealand's economic and social development, saying "the people-to-people links between China and New Zealand have a long history and have played a foundational role in the development of our bilateral relations."

The Chinese community has not only become an integral part of the country's multicultural landscape, but also served as a unique bridge and bond in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries, which helps to underpin and drive the growth of the relationship over the years, he added.

With cross-border travels bouncing back, China has listed New Zealand as "one of the first 20 or so pilot countries to resume outbound group tours," said the ambassador.

"The symbolism of this measure speaks to the close bond between the two countries. The clear signal it sends will help to bring widely missed tourists from China back to New Zealand," he said.

Chinese community leaders across New Zealand and members of the diplomatic corps here participated in this event.

People watch a lion dance during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 13, 2023. An event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

People watch a performance during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 13, 2023. An event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

People perform during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 13, 2023. An event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

