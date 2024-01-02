We Are China

People from all walks of life stick to posts as new year begins

Xinhua) 16:36, January 02, 2024

A staff member is seen in maintenance operation aboard the rescue vessel Nanhaijiu 102 of Nanhai Rescue Bureau under the Ministry of Transport of People's Republic of China, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences work at a laboratory in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A researcher of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences works at a laboratory in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Yang Huimin (R), a police officer of the China Immigration Inspection, works at T3 terminal building of the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members adjust a shield tunneling machine at a section of Tianjin rail transit line Z2 in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members install tube components at a section of Tianjin rail transit line Z2 in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member works aboard the rescue vessel Nanhaijiu 102 of Nanhai Rescue Bureau under the Ministry of Transport of People's Republic of China, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A researcher of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences works at a laboratory in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

