Exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of Dragon held in Zibo, E China

Xinhua) 09:32, January 08, 2024

Visitors look at a polymer clay figurine displayed during an exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon at a porcelain and glaze museum in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2024. Over 300 creative polymer clay artworks are displayed during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A visitor looks at a polymer clay figurine displayed during an exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon at a porcelain and glaze museum in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2024. Over 300 creative polymer clay artworks are displayed during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

