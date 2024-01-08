Exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of Dragon held in Zibo, E China
Visitors look at a polymer clay figurine displayed during an exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon at a porcelain and glaze museum in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2024. Over 300 creative polymer clay artworks are displayed during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
A visitor looks at a polymer clay figurine displayed during an exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon at a porcelain and glaze museum in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2024. Over 300 creative polymer clay artworks are displayed during the exhibition. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
