2024 New Year commemorative coins, banknotes officially issued

Ecns.cn) 16:43, January 09, 2024

The 2024 New Year commemorative coins are displayed at an ICBC bank branch in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The round, copper-alloy coin with a face value of 10 yuan entered the market on Tuesday. The front side of the coin shows its face value and the year of issuance, while the reverse side features a Loong. The central bank will issue a total of 120 million such coins.

