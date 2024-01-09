Home>>
2024 New Year commemorative coins, banknotes officially issued
(Ecns.cn) 16:43, January 09, 2024
The 2024 New Year commemorative coins are displayed at an ICBC bank branch in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The round, copper-alloy coin with a face value of 10 yuan entered the market on Tuesday. The front side of the coin shows its face value and the year of issuance, while the reverse side features a Loong. The central bank will issue a total of 120 million such coins.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 100 dragons dance to welcome Luner New Year in Malaysia
- Exhibition themed on Chinese zodiac Year of Dragon held in Zibo, E China
- China issues special stamps marking Year of the Dragon
- People from all walks of life stick to posts as new year begins
- 2024 New Year holiday starts in China
- UN recognition of Spring Festival is a positive step forward
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.