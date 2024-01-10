Home>>
Creatively designed transportation cards launched for upcoming Year of the Dragon
(People's Daily App) 17:09, January 10, 2024
With the Year of the Dragon approaching, Beijing has introduced two creatively designed public transport cards: the "Jade Pendant" and "Imperial Seal." These unique cards draw inspiration from traditional Chinese treasures like the Nine-Dragon Wall and Chinese imperial seals. The cards can be used for public transport in 336 other Chinese cities nationwide.
