Creatively designed transportation cards launched for upcoming Year of the Dragon

(People's Daily App) 17:09, January 10, 2024

With the Year of the Dragon approaching, Beijing has introduced two creatively designed public transport cards: the "Jade Pendant" and "Imperial Seal." These unique cards draw inspiration from traditional Chinese treasures like the Nine-Dragon Wall and Chinese imperial seals. The cards can be used for public transport in 336 other Chinese cities nationwide.

(Video edited by Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)