Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 08:24, January 17, 2024

Children make paper cutting works at a kindergarten in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 15, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

Actors perform dragon dance in Lushan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Han Junxuan/Xinhua)

Craftsmen build a dragon light installation at a park in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A student participates in a dragon dance at a primary school in Jurong City of Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Kindergarten children perform dragon dance in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Chen Qihai/Xinhua)

A man buys decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival in Wanzai County of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Deng Longhua/Xinhua)

A folk artist teaches students dragon dance actions at a school in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Villagers air newly made Chinese knots in Huanan Village of Huashui Town, Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a park decorated with light installations in Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 15, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

Villagers make a dragon lantern in Huaitang Village of Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a cultural tourism block in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

A worker makes a dragon lantern in Hongze District of Huai'an in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

Villagers make artistic steamed buns in Diaoya Village of Yiyuan County, Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

Students practice lion dance at a school in Xintian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 15, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

Chinese calligraphy hobbyists write Spring Festival couplets for locals in Guangshan County of Xinyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A worker colors festive lanterns in Hongze District of Huai'an in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

Volunteer calligraphers write Spring Festival couplets for workers at a workshop in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Volunteers perform a stunt of Sichuan Opera in Dongxing District of Neijiang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Lan Zitao/Xinhua)

A villager buys decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Lengjia Village of Yanghe Town, Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

An artist displays dough figurines, a traditional Chinese folk art, in Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Gong Huajing/Xinhua)

A villager makes dragon lantern in Fatou Village of Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Children make lanterns at a kindergarten in Fushan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 16, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

