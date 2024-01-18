Spring festival preparations in full swing in E China
Sugar syrup candies are sold during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People shop decorations during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People line up for free Laba porridge during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A calligrapher writes Spring Festival couplets during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
