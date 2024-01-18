We Are China

Spring festival preparations in full swing in E China

Ecns.cn) 14:03, January 18, 2024

Sugar syrup candies are sold during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

People shop decorations during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

People line up for free Laba porridge during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A calligrapher writes Spring Festival couplets during an event featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the 2024 Spring Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)