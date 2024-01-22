Malaysian balloon stylist builds dragon-shaped installation to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 10:34, January 22, 2024

Syndy Tan (R) uses balloons to build a dragon-shaped installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 18, 2024. In celebration of the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon, Tan, who is good at balloon creations, has used over 600 balloons to build the vivid "dragon." (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

