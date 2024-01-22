Malaysian balloon stylist builds dragon-shaped installation to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
Syndy Tan (R) uses balloons to build a dragon-shaped installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 18, 2024. In celebration of the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon, Tan, who is good at balloon creations, has used over 600 balloons to build the vivid "dragon." (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Syndy Tan uses balloons to build a dragon-shaped installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 18, 2024. In celebration of the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon, Tan, who is good at balloon creations, has used over 600 balloons to build the vivid "dragon." (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Syndy Tan uses balloons to build a dragon-shaped installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 18, 2024. In celebration of the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon, Tan, who is good at balloon creations, has used over 600 balloons to build the vivid "dragon." (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Syndy Tan (L) uses balloons to build a dragon-shaped installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 18, 2024. In celebration of the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon, Tan, who is good at balloon creations, has used over 600 balloons to build the vivid "dragon." (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fair selling Chinese New Year products opens in N China's Tianjin
- China Post launches first digital stamp collection in Hong Kong
- Spring festival preparations in full swing in E China
- UN to issue stamp sheet for 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year
- Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.