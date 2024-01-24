Local street market bustles with activity as Spring Festival approaches

(People's Daily App) 14:28, January 24, 2024

As the Spring Festival draws near, the local street market in Licun village, Shandong Province, is abuzz with activity. Residents and visitors alike flock to the market to stock up on essentials and festive treats in preparation for the holiday. The market is a riot of colors and aromas, with vendors selling everything from fresh produce and meat to traditional Chinese New Year decorations and gifts.

(Source: Shijie App-Yinan integrated media center)

