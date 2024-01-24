People prepare for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in China

Xinhua) 08:30, January 24, 2024

A man hangs lanterns at a scenic area ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People set up decorations at a scenic area ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows people hanging lanterns at a scenic area ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A woman hangs lanterns at a scenic area ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People shop for flowers at a local market in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Spring Festival decorations are on sale at a local market in Yutian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People shop for flowers at a floral expo garden in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A villager makes artistic steamed buns in Wangsuzhuang Village of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

A child looks at festive toys at a supermarket in Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

People perform traditional Yangge dance in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

People visit a Spring Festival fair in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhang Qifu/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance in Haian City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

Villagers perform folk dance in Fatou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 22, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A folk artist shows a New Year picture she made from cloth in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. Various events are held across the country in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

