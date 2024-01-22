Underwater dragon dance in Nanjing marks lunar new year
Divers perform underwater dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at Nanjing Underwater World in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
A diver dressed as a mermaid performs to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at Nanjing Underwater World in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
