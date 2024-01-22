We Are China

Underwater dragon dance in Nanjing marks lunar new year

Ecns.cn) 15:28, January 22, 2024

Divers perform underwater dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at Nanjing Underwater World in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A diver dressed as a mermaid performs to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at Nanjing Underwater World in east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

