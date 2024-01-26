Workers produce Spring Festival posters in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:47, January 26, 2024

Workers produce Spring Festival posters in Donglijia Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2024. As the Spring Festival is approaching, workers have been busy producing Spring Festival couplets and posters with good blessings for the upcoming lunar new year in Gaomi, a major producing base in Shandong Province. The Spring Festival couplets and posters producing industry here yields almost 8000 tonnes annually with an output value of nearly 100 million yuan (13.9 million U.S. dollars). It has become a characteristic industry increasing villagers' income. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Dealers purchase Spring Festival couplets and posters in Donglijia Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 23, 2024.

A worker introduces Spring Festival couplets in Donglijia Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 23, 2024.

A worker packs Spring Festival posters in Donglijia Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2024.

Workers pack Spring Festival couplets and posters in Donglijia Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2024.

