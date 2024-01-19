Spring Festival gala popular in Bangladeshi capital

Xinhua) 09:39, January 19, 2024

Artists from the Yunnan cultural exchange delegation perform during a Chinese Spring Festival Gala in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Jan. 17, 2024.

DHAKA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Spring Festival Gala to a sold-out audience was held at the National Theater of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The program was organized by the Embassy of China in Bangladesh together with the Information Office and the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province of China. More than 800 people from all walks of life in Bangladesh, foreign missions in Dhaka and the Chinese community enjoyed the performance.

Artists from the Yunnan cultural exchange delegation presented fantastic performances of dance, instrumental music, acrobatics and magics of Chinese genre, which conveyed to the audience the excitement and happiness of people celebrating the Spring Festival. Artists from BSA and students from Sylhet Sofir Uddin High School and College also performed dances.

The scene rang out warm applause from time to time with the wonderful performance.

"This is an amazing show," a student who are learning Chinese in University of Dhaka told Xinhua that it's happy to have this kind of opportunity to enjoy a Chinese cultural show.

It's hoped that there will be more and more shows like this, and it's a very great form to learn Chinese culture, the student added.

When delivering a speech, Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, cited the old Chinese saying that "A year's plan begins with spring," to illustrate the hope for a new and better life heralded by the Spring Festival, the most festive and widely celebrated season in Chinese culture.

He also welcomed Bangladeshi artists to visit China and bring the unique culture and art of Bangladesh to the friendly Chinese people, ushering in new chapters for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Dipu Moni, Bangladeshi minister of social welfare, said cultural exchange is a key part of Bangladesh-China traditional friendship. The Chinese artists are warmly welcomed to perform with their Bangladeshi partners and students.

Artists from the Yunnan cultural exchange delegation perform during a Chinese Spring Festival Gala in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Jan. 17, 2024.

Bangladeshi artists perform during a Chinese Spring Festival Gala in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Jan. 17, 2024.

Acrobats from the Yunnan cultural exchange delegation perform during a Chinese Spring Festival Gala in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 17, 2024.

