China's consumer market enjoys festive aura as Spring Festival approaches
(People's Daily Online) 10:37, January 17, 2024
|A shopping fair held for the coming Spring Festival in Beijing is packed with citizens looking to make special purchases for the Spring Festival. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)
Chinese cities are feeling an increasingly dense festive atmosphere as people across the country prepare for the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year.
A Spring Festival-themed shopping fair in Beijing, which is in its 28th edition this year, is crowded with citizens looking to make special purchases for the Spring Festival, the most important traditional festival of the Chinese people.
