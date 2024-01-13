China expects surge in passenger traffic during Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Passenger traffic during China's annual Spring Festival travel rush will likely see a massive rally this year, the Ministry of Transport said Friday.

The travel rush, usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions, will last from Jan. 26 to March 5 this year.

According to a plan on ensuring transportation in this period recently issued by the ministry and relevant authorities, cross-regional passenger flow and driving trips will reach a record high, which might bring more pressure to transportation and logistics during the period.

The ministry will strengthen passenger flow monitoring, hustle up transport forces in areas including railway, highway, waterway, civil aviation, express delivery, and urban passenger transport, and strengthen dynamic monitoring, early warning, and research on the impact of various emergencies on the operation of the transportation system to ensure passenger and cargo transport.

A special work team has been established by the ministry along with various departments to secure transport and work safety during the travel rush.

