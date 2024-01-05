Staff members prepare flour products for Spring Festival in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:57, January 05, 2024

A staff member sorts flour products at a food company in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2024. As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, traditional food companies in Weihai of Shandong Province increased their capacity of production to meet the market demand. It is a tradition for people in the east part of Shandong Province to have various traditional flour products during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member prepares steamed flour products at a food company in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2024. As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, traditional food companies in Weihai of Shandong Province increased their capacity of production to meet the market demand. It is a tradition for people in the east part of Shandong Province to have various traditional flour products during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member works on flour products at a food company in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2024. As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, traditional food companies in Weihai of Shandong Province increased their capacity of production to meet the market demand. It is a tradition for people in the east part of Shandong Province to have various traditional flour products during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member shows steamed flour products at a food company in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2024. As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, traditional food companies in Weihai of Shandong Province increased their capacity of production to meet the market demand. It is a tradition for people in the east part of Shandong Province to have various traditional flour products during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member packs flour products at a food company in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2024. As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, traditional food companies in Weihai of Shandong Province increased their capacity of production to meet the market demand. It is a tradition for people in the east part of Shandong Province to have various traditional flour products during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)