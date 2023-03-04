Three years of resilience of the Chinese people

(People's Daily App) 16:00, March 04, 2023

A festive mood returned during this year's first big Spring Festival in three years. Starting from January 8, China adjusted its COVID-19 policy, injecting vitality into the country's recovery. It's been a hard fight for everyone. But we were not on our own. Medical workers, community workers, food delivery drivers, volunteers -- it is the unswerving attitude of ordinary Chinese people that protected vulnerable groups from infection or death. To honor this resilience, this video revisits some of the most unforgettable moments that went viral on social media and encouraged Chinese people during a difficult time.

