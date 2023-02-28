China sees adequate supplies, stable prices during COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over the past three years, China has managed to ensure adequate supplies and stable prices of daily necessities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

In 2022, China's grain output hit a record high of 686.55 billion kg, and meat and milk production also reached record highs, Xu Zhengbin, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

In the past three years, the prices of major commodities for people's livelihoods have remained generally stable, with increases within a reasonable range, Xu said.

To ensure supplies and prices, prices have been monitored daily and the trading volume of daily necessities has been conducted for more than 200 large-scale agricultural and sideline products, wholesale markets, and more than 140 large supermarket chains in 36 large and medium-sized cities, the official said.

The capacity for the emergency supply of daily necessities has also been enhanced, Xu said.

