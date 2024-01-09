People shop decorations ahead of Spring Festival in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 16:45, January 09, 2024

People shop Spring Festival decorations at a market in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, people across China start to make preparations. This year's Spring Festival will fall on Feb. 10, 2024.

