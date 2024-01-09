Home>>
People shop decorations ahead of Spring Festival in Guangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 16:45, January 09, 2024
People shop Spring Festival decorations at a market in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
As Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, people across China start to make preparations. This year's Spring Festival will fall on Feb. 10, 2024.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expects 80 mln air passenger trips during upcoming Spring Festival travel season
- Staff members prepare flour products for Spring Festival in China's Shandong
- UN recognition of Spring Festival is a positive step forward
- China issues circular to ensure well-coordinated work for upcoming holidays
- Spring Festival listed as UN floating holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.