We Are China

Celebrations held in Chile to greet upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:46, January 15, 2024

A traditional Chinese dance performance is staged during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

People select products during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

People watch a show during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

Performers play a dragon dance during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)