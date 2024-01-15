Home>>
Celebrations held in Chile to greet upcoming Spring Festival
(Xinhua) 08:46, January 15, 2024
A traditional Chinese dance performance is staged during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
People select products during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
People watch a show during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
Performers play a dragon dance during an event to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expects surge in passenger traffic during Spring Festival
- China's upcoming Spring Festival holiday to spark travel, consumption frenzy
- Train tickets go on sale for 2024 Spring Festival travel rush
- China expects record-breaking Spring Festival travel rush
- People shop decorations ahead of Spring Festival in Guangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.