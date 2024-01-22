Chinese Spring Festival culture surging in Bangladeshi capital

DHAKA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshis are starting to experience the joys of the most popular Chinese celebration as the Chinese Spring Festival draws near.

A Spring Festival Cultural Week has recently kicked off at Dhaka University. A large flow of people from the university and outside came to visit and experience cultural activities, including festival food, paper cutting, calligraphy, Hanfu costume and so on.

Yasmin Akhter Ity, a student of Dhaka University, experienced almost every activity. "I tried Chinese food, cutting paper and calligraphy. It's very good."

She told Xinhua that she also compared the Chinese decoration culture to Bangladeshi culture through this event. "It's an unforgettable experience for us."

Noting that the event attracted so many people, Tausif Zaman Saikat, a student who studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute at University of Dhaka, said that this phenomenon illustrated that young Bangladeshis are embracing Chinese culture to a great extent.

"Our youth generations are taking advantage of the good opportunities creating by China-Bangladesh relationship," Saikat said.

ASM Maksud Kamal, vice chancellor of Dhaka University, said that this kind of varied and cultural exchange can enrich mutual understanding between youth. In this way, the relationship between the two countries also can be deepened through such cultural event.

"The door of our hearts are more opened," Kamal told Xinhua.

The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, the Information Office and the Foreign Affairs Office of China's southwest Yunnan Province, co-organized by Yunnan University and Dhaka University, and hosted by the Confucius Institute at University of Dhaka.

