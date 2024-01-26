China's Spring Festival travel rush 2024 begins today!

(People's Daily App) 15:02, January 26, 2024

The 2024 Spring Festival travel rush starts today, with an anticipated 480 million trips across China's robust railway system. Often likened to an "aircraft carrier on land," the railway network is well-prepared for the influx of travelers as millions of Chinese individuals return to their hometowns to celebrate the Spring Festival. This annual migration will continue until March 5th, symbolizing the heartfelt reunions and joyous festivities awaiting this special time.

