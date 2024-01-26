Huangge ancient road decorated for Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 13:13, January 26, 2024

Red lanterns are hung along the Huangge ancient road to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China news Service/He Penglei)

