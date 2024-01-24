View of Lanying Cliff Road in SW China's Chongqing
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a view of Lanying Cliff Road in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Located in Lanying Grand Canyon in Wuxi County, the Lanying Cliff Road is an awesome path carved out of the mountains. The road, built for over four years by the locals, is the only transportation route connecting Lanying Village to the outside world.
