Aerial view of wind turbines in Yuchi Town, China's Chongqing
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows wind turbines in Yuchi Town of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. The installed capacity of wind power and power generation from wind in Shizhu have reached 372,000 kW and 731 million kWh respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
