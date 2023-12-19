China's Chongqing holds conference to attract talent

Xinhua) 10:01, December 19, 2023

CHONGQING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- An international conference aimed at attracting global talent was held in southwest China's Chongqing, part of efforts by the municipality to build itself into a talent center and highland for innovation in west China.

Guests and professional talent from 42 countries, regions and international organizations attended the Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference on Saturday and Sunday.

The conference held eight meetings, presented 136 cutting-edge innovation results, and attracted 1,369 high-end professionals and their innovative projects. More than 1,000 companies offered 19,000 job vacancies for talent from home and abroad.

During the event, some 3,000 professionals and 206 projects in the manufacturing, information transmission and other sectors were introduced to the city.

Loan and insurance services were also launched at the closing ceremony of the event.

The event was organized by the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the municipal government, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Western Returned Scholars Association.

