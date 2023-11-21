In pics: Environmental remediation of Panxi River pays off in Chongqing
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view of Panxi River in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
CHONGQING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Yubei District of Chongqing has continuously promoted the environmental remediation of Panxi River. The water quality of the river has significantly improved and the surrounding areas of the river have become a tourist attraction.
People walk along the Panxi River in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows a view of Panxi River in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People walk along the Panxi River in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People walk along the Panxi River in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
