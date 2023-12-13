Home>>
China supports a consulate general of Vietnam in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 20:30, December 13, 2023
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China supports Vietnam in establishing a consulate general in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to a joint statement issued by the two sides on Wednesday.
Vietnam supports China in building a cultural center in Vietnam, and China welcomes Vietnam's establishment of a cultural center in China, said the statement issued during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.
