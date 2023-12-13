China supports a consulate general of Vietnam in Chongqing

Xinhua) 20:30, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China supports Vietnam in establishing a consulate general in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to a joint statement issued by the two sides on Wednesday.

Vietnam supports China in building a cultural center in Vietnam, and China welcomes Vietnam's establishment of a cultural center in China, said the statement issued during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)