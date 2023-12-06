Western Han Dynasty tomb found in Chongqing
A lacquerware is unearthed from a tomb dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) in Wulong district of Chongqing, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
More than 600 pieces of cultural relics such as lacquerware, wood ware, bamboo ware, pottery and bronze ware were excavated from the well-preserved tomb.
Wood slips are unearthed from a tomb dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) in Wulong district of Chongqing, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
An archaeologist works at the excavation site in Wulong district of Chongqing, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
