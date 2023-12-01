Journey to Yan'an: Natural splendor and cultural heritage

(People's Daily App) 16:58, December 01, 2023

Yan'an in Shaanxi Province embodies the picturesque landscapes of northwestern China. Host Arina Yakupova visited Yan'an, driven by her desire to understand Yanchuan patchworks. However, her trip wasn't just about fabric. Arina uniquely approached her journey, focusing on women's empowerment through art, nature and the finer details. Here's her guide to Yan'an.

(Video source: SHINE; edited by Xu Zheqi)

