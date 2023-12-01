Home>>
Journey to Yan'an: Natural splendor and cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 16:58, December 01, 2023
Yan'an in Shaanxi Province embodies the picturesque landscapes of northwestern China. Host Arina Yakupova visited Yan'an, driven by her desire to understand Yanchuan patchworks. However, her trip wasn't just about fabric. Arina uniquely approached her journey, focusing on women's empowerment through art, nature and the finer details. Here's her guide to Yan'an.
(Video source: SHINE; edited by Xu Zheqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guizhou Ethnic Gala 2023 held in Guiyang
- Trending in China｜Cinnabar red: A symbol of fortune and tradition in Chinese culture
- Key concept of math may have emerged first in China
- Culture Fact: Minor Snow
- Art form widens its reach, sends cultural message
- Trending in China | Qingshaqi: The breath of tradition in Yuxian County's clay utensils
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.