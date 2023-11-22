Home>>
Trending in China | Qingshaqi: The breath of tradition in Yuxian County's clay utensils
(People's Daily App) 14:01, November 22, 2023
Qingshaqi, or green clay utensils, are traditional handicraft products in Yuxian County, North China's Hebei Province, with a history of over 300 years. These clay pots are known as "breathing vessels" due to their excellent air permeability. They are also rich in trace elements and can retain food's natural nutrients. The locally produced clay pots and utensils in Yuxian County have gained fame for their high quality, affordable prices, wide range of uses and exceptional performance. They have become a symbol of the region's craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
(Compiled by Liang Ruijie; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
