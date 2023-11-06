Home>>
Trending in China | Forging beauty: Exploring the unique artistry of iron painting
(People's Daily App) 16:26, November 06, 2023
Have you ever heard of iron painting? It's a unique art form that uses iron and a hammer instead of traditional paint and brushes. This art technique originated about 300 years ago with a blacksmith in central China. Iron painting offers a captivating option for creating ornaments and presents. Skilled artists forge and weld metal plates and wire into various landscapes and animals, resulting in visually appealing artwork that possesses the unique charm of this art form.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
