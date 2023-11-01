Scenery of Dazu Rock Carvings in SW China
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a cultural relics protection site of Dazu Rock Carvings in Baoding Town of Dazu District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Dazu Rock Carvings originated from Sichuan and Chongqing regions in ancient China. In 1999, the carvings were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a view at a cultural relics protection site of Dazu Rock Carvings in Baoding Town of Dazu District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Dazu Rock Carvings originated from Sichuan and Chongqing regions in ancient China. In 1999, the carvings were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A volunteer cleans up a statue at a cultural relics protection site of Dazu Rock Carvings in Zhongao Town of Dazu District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 31, 2023. Dazu Rock Carvings originated from Sichuan and Chongqing regions in ancient China. In 1999, the carvings were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A volunteer conducts an inspection tour at a cultural relics protection site of Dazu Rock Carvings in Baoding Town of Dazu District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 31, 2023. Dazu Rock Carvings originated from Sichuan and Chongqing regions in ancient China. In 1999, the carvings were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
