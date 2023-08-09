Inheritors inject modern vitality into traditional tin carving techniques in China's Shandong

Wang Shengliang, the eighth-generation inheritor of traditional tin carving techniques, creates a tin carving work at his studio in Laiwu district, Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Laiwu district committee)

Wang Shengliang is the eighth-generation inheritor of traditional "Fengwangxiang" tin carving techniques in Laiwu district, Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.

"Dating back more than 300 years, tin carving techniques involve over 10 steps," said the tin carving artisan, who learned tin carving from his grandfather and has spent more than 40 years committed to passing down the traditional carving art. According to him, tin carving works should be both functional and decorative through innovation.

His views are echoed by his son, Wang Xuxian, who is the ninth-generation inheritor of the traditional art.

Photo shows tin carving works exhibited at a tin carving studio in Laiwu district, Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Laiwu district committee)

At their studio, functional tin carving works and those with modern designs are exhibited, including some that won national and international awards.

The father and son have improved tin carving techniques by combining wood carving and stone carving skills to make their works more vivid.

"We need to create works that focus on the traditional tin carving techniques and feature modern artistic elements. This way, we can inject renewed vitality into the traditional craft," said Wang Xuxian.

Laiwu tin carving techniques were listed in the second batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2018.

Wang Xuxian, the ninth-generation inheritor of traditional tin carving techniques, creates a tin carving work at his studio in Laiwu district, Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Laiwu district committee)

