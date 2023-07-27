We Are China

City in Shandong takes measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture

Xinhua) 11:00, July 27, 2023

Workers operate equipment at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry.

Workers test corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers work on the production line of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers drive tractors down the production line at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

An unmanned farm machine performs baling operations in a demonstration field of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A worker prints codes on seed packages at a packing workshop of Shouguang Vegetable Seeds Group in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Technicians work in a seed breeding laboratory of Shouguang Vegetable Seeds Group in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble a corn harvester at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers work on the production line of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble tractor parts at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble tractors at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

A farmer works at a demonstration park for standardized vegetable production in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)