City in Shandong takes measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture
Workers operate equipment at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry.
Workers test corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers assemble corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers work on the production line of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers drive tractors down the production line at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
An unmanned farm machine performs baling operations in a demonstration field of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
A worker prints codes on seed packages at a packing workshop of Shouguang Vegetable Seeds Group in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Technicians work in a seed breeding laboratory of Shouguang Vegetable Seeds Group in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers assemble a corn harvester at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers work on the production line of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers assemble tractor parts at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
Workers assemble tractors at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
A farmer works at a demonstration park for standardized vegetable production in Shouguang City of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)
