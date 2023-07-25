China's agricultural product prices down last week

Xinhua) 11:22, July 25, 2023

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Wholesale prices of China's farm produce decreased during the week from July 14 to 20, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

In the period, the country's farm produce wholesale price index came in at 118.79, down 0.37 points from the previous week and decreasing by 1.61 points year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, edged up 0.1 percent week on week, a decline of 36.4 percent year on year. The figure for price of eggs went up 0.4 percent from the previous week and dipped 1.5 percent year on year.

In the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government rose 0.3 percent on a weekly basis, and fell 5.2 percent from the same period last year.

The figure for six key fruits edged down 0.7 percent from the previous week, a growth of 7.4 percent year on year.

