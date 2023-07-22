China pledges more efforts to develop modern facility agriculture

Xinhua) 09:43, July 22, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China is planning to take further action to develop modern facility agriculture, as part of efforts to diversify the food supply, an official told a press conference on Friday.

Modern facilities should be applied in industries such as planting, husbandry, fishery and logistics, and relevant guidelines have been issued, said Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Efforts will be made to renovate old facilities to improve production efficiency and increase modern facilities such as solar greenhouses, plant factories and marine ranches, said Zeng.

Scientific and technological innovation should be utilized to tackle crucial and prominent problems which restrict the development of modern facility agriculture, he said.

Zeng noted that fiscal and financial support should be given to develop facility agriculture, and market vitality should also be stimulated.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)