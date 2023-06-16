China unveils first modern protected agriculture development plan

Xinhua) 08:03, June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out its first plan to develop modern protected agriculture, designating four primary tasks for the industry in the 2023-2030 period.

The strategy, jointly issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and three other government bodies, indicates that modern protected cropping should be energy-efficient and suitable for machinery operations, and animal husbandry will be based on efficient and intensive development, said the ministry Thursday.

According to the plan, the fishery industry will focus mainly on ecological aquaculture, and the modern logistics facilities will emphasize the storage, preservation, and drying of agricultural products.

The plan noted that by 2030, the mechanization rate of protected agriculture and the contribution rate of scientific and technological progress to the industry would likely reach 60 and 70 percent, respectively, and innovation bases for modern protected agriculture will be built.

The country will strengthen its policy support and guide social capital to actively invest in developing modern protected agriculture through measures including investment subsidies and special bonds.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)