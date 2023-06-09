Languages

Unmanned plowing machine in rural China

By Xie Runjia (People's Daily App) 14:37, June 09, 2023

An unmanned plowing machine works in a field in Cailu village, Zhejiang Province on Thursday. Cutting-edge unmanned technology is empowering the village's agricultural modernization.

