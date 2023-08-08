Normal life, production resume in east China quake-hit county

Xinhua) 18:13, August 08, 2023

JINAN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Normal life and production have been restored in Pingyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, which was jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake early Sunday, local authorities have said.

The supply of gas has been restored in full in the county. Ten people with minor injuries are still receiving treatment in hospital.

Investigations into damaged homes and the reconstruction of collapsed houses are also underway, according to the provincial emergency management department.

