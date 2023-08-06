China activates level-IV emergency response to earthquake in Shandong

Xinhua) 09:50, August 06, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit east China's Shandong Province at 2:33 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

A working team has been dispatched to Shandong Province to guide rescue and relief work following the earthquake.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)