5.44-magnitude quake hits 4km SW of East Shore, California: USGS
(Xinhua) 09:11, May 12, 2023
NEW YORK, May 11 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.44 jolted 4km SW of East Shore, U.S. state of California, at 23:19:41 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of -1.5 km, was initially determined to be at 40.216 degrees north latitude and 121.109 degrees west longitude.
