Mexico says U.S. expelled over 2.8 mln migrants under Title 42

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States expelled more than 2.8 million migrants at its border crossings in over three years under Title 42, a COVID-related restriction set to expire Thursday, according to Mexican authorities.

Of the 2,825,970 people expelled, the vast majority were deported at the U.S.-Mexico border (2,710,494), with six out of 10 being Mexican nationals (1,641,746), the interior ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

The bulk of the remaining migrants deported at the southern border came from countries including Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

In March 2020, Title 42 policy was introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which permitted the swift expulsion of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the United States claimed the measure aimed to protect against the spread of the virus, the ministry noted that it may have aggravated the outbreak by having "exposed thousands of migrants to greater risk" through mass deportations.

With the end of Title 42, Mexican and U.S. authorities expect a surge in the number of migrants seeking entry into the United States.

In light of this, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would reinforce its consular assistance and protection in the United States to safeguard the rights of Mexican citizens.

