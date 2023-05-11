U.S. lawmaker George Santos in custody, indicted on 13 counts

Xinhua) 11:05, May 11, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Congressman George Santos was arrested on Wednesday morning on federal criminal charges.

Santos, the U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, was reportedly taken into custody on Long Island, New York.

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Santos, a first-term Republican lawmaker, is expected to appear later Wednesday at federal court in New York's Eastern District.

He has been the target of multiple investigations after questions emerged about his resume, biography, and finances.

