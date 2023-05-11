More Americans worry about money, get hurt in mental health: survey

Xinhua) 11:06, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Worries about money are taking a toll on Americans, leading to some negative impacts on their mental health, NBC News on Tuesday cited a new survey from the financial information group Bankrate.

The survey found 52 percent of respondents listed money as the thing that takes the biggest toll on their mental health, compared with 42 percent who blamed worries about their own health and 41 percent who listed current events as their top concern.

"The latest finding compares with 42 percent of U.S. adults who said money was their top concern last year," said the report.

Mental health distress can manifest in many ways. For the Bankrate survey, that definition includes feelings of anxiety, stress, worried thoughts, difficulty sleeping and depression, it noted.

"That money-induced stress is also unfolding at a time when more American adults are confronting financial disaster, including upticks in car repossessions and home foreclosures," it added.

