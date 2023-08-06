10 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:28, August 06, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- As of 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 10 people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan, in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province at 2:33 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

A total of 74 buildings in the epicenter collapsed, while the transportation, communication and power supply there were normal, said the provincial bureau of emergency response, adding that no leak was discovered at oil and gas pipelines.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)