5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts southwest China's Yunnan: CENC
(Xinhua) 11:20, May 03, 2023
BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 25.35 degrees north latitude and 99.28 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, said the CENC.
