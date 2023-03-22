Home>>
5.6-magnitude quake hits 118 km NE of Miyako, Japan -- USGS
(Xinhua) 16:35, March 22, 2023
HONG KONG, March 22 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 118 km NE of Miyako, Japan at 07:37:01 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 35.412 km, was initially determined to be at 40.3031 degrees north latitude and 143.0358 degrees east longitude.
