5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts off western Indonesia
(Xinhua) 14:04, March 02, 2023
JAKARTA, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG said.
The weather agency said that the earthquake occurred at 06:05 a.m. local time Thursday (2306 GMT Wednesday) with its epicenter located at 36 km southeast of Pesisir Selatan (South Coast) district and at a depth of 82 km under land, the agency said.
The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.
The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of Jambi, it added.
